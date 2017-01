Photos from Washington, D.C., Boston, and around the world as people march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

Marchers converging on Capitol Hill. (Anthony Brooks/WBUR)

Protesters gather in Washington, D.C. Saturday morning for the Women's March on Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early in D.C. on Saturday. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

People from Massachusetts gather in Garfield Park in Washington, D.C. ahead of the Women's March on Washington. (Zeninjor Enwemeka/WBUR)

A marcher from Massachusetts flys a flag in Garfield Park in Washington, D.C. (Max Larkin/WBUR)

Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Activist Maura Hurley, 50, fixes a banner during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's presidency. (Bikas Das/AP)

The Make Way For Ducklings statues at the Boston Public Garden wearing "pussy" hats, a symbol that has come to represent solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Protesters from Massachusetts with Congressman Seth Moulton arrive in Washington, D.C. early Saturday morning. (Anthony Brooks/WBUR)

More than 50 people -- mostly women and Harvard graduate students -- drove through the night on a chartered bus from Cambridge to D.C. for Saturday's Women's March on Washington. (Zeninjor Enwemeka/WBUR)