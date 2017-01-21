Crowds Pack Boston Common For Women's March

Crowds flooded into the Boston Common on Saturday to march in support of women's rights and in protest of President Donald Trump's agenda.

The Women's March for America in Boston was one of many "sister marches" happening across the country and across the globe the day after Trump's inauguration.

"This day is about marching for women's rights and social justice and equity across the spectrum of all different identities," march organizer Tami Gouveia said. "And it's really about creating the kind of society that we really want."

Many demonstrators wore pink and held signs with slogans like: "Sisterhood is powerful," "Nasty women rise up" and "Love not hate makes America great."

People pack into the Boston Common for the Women's March for America Saturday morning. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Massachusetts politicians including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, State Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh spoke to the crowd before they started on the mile-long loop around the Public Garden, down Commonwealth Avenue and back to the Boston Common.

Warren told attendees that they should be motivated to take action now that Trump is president.

"Yesterday Donald Trump was sworn in as president," Warren said. "That sight is now burned into my eyes forever, and I hope the same is true for you because we will not forget. We do not want to forget."

Warren called for challenging any Republican efforts to overturn abortion rights, take away health care from millions of Americans and tear apart immigrant families.

"We will use that vision to make sure that we fight harder, we fight tougher and we fight more passionately for them than ever, not just for the people who Donald Trump supports, but for all of America," Warren said.

Walsh echoed Warren's sentiments and urged the crowd to create change.

"It's not what we do today that's important. It's what we do tomorrow," Walsh said. "That's what we have to do. We have to harness this energy that's here today, and we have to organize our neighborhoods. We have to organize women in the workplace to let them know that we're not going backward, we are going forward."

Markey took a darker tone with the crowd as he urged marchers to prepare for a fight with the Trump administration.

"Donald Trump has a dream that one day our nation will have no more Muslims, or mosques, or Social Security or Planned Parenthood. Are you ready to fight in 2017?" Markey said.

Being just one day into the Trump administration, Warren made clear the new president and Congressional Republicans are going to have a very brief honeymoon.

"We can whimper, we can whine or we can fight back. Me — I'm here to fight back," Warren told the crowd.

With reporting by WBUR's Newscast Unit and Deborah Becker