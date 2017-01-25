closeDonate

How And Where The Drug Industry Focused Its Lobbying Energy In 2016

January 25, 2017
In his first press conference as president, Donald Trump went after big pharma. He criticized the industry for taking drug production overseas, and said he was in favor of creating new bidding procedures for drugs because the industry is "getting away with murder."

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Rebecca Robbins (@rebeccadrobbins) who covers money in life sciences for STAT, about how much money drug companies and industry trade groups spent on lobbying in 2016, and the biggest issues that drew their attention.

