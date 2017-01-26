President Trump Expected To Address Immigration, Voter Fraud At GOP Retreat

Support the news
President Trump is visiting Philadelphia on Thursday to speak at a GOP retreat. On the docket for discussion is immigration and a possible investigation into widespread voter fraud — two issues he mentioned during a Wednesday night interview with ABC's David Muir:
NPR's Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about that interview and how we might expect these policy issues to play out over the course of Trump's first 100 days.
