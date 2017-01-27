closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Texas Muslim Community Outraged By State Representative's Survey And Forum

January 27, 2017Updated 01/27/2017 12:01 PM
Share

Texas Muslim leaders received a survey last week sent by Texas State Rep. Kyle Biedermann. The survey consisted of three questions, each asking respondents whether they agreed with statements about "radical" Islam. Biedermann also hosted a forum at the state capitol, held to expose what he called "radical Islamic terrorism" in Texas.

Members of the Muslim community and others have responded with anger and outrage.

Sarwat Husain is president of the San Antonio chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the controversy.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.