Lithuanian Foreign Minister On NATO, Trump And U.S. Commitment

January 30, 2017
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius speaks at a joint press conference with his Estonian, German and Latvian counterparts following their meeting focused on security in the Baltic region amid the concern over a resurgent Russia, in June 2014 in Tallinn, Estonia. (Raigo Pajula/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
At a joint press conference at the White House on Friday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said that U.S. President Donald Trump is 100 percent behind the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

But President Trump has called NATO "obsolete," and he’s criticized other countries in NATO for not "paying what they're supposed to be paying." NATO allies, especially in the Baltics, are now nervous about how committed the U.S. is to the organization in the face of an increasingly aggressive Russian neighbor.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears more from Linas Linkevicius, foreign minister of Lithuania, a NATO member state.

