Lithuanian Foreign Minister On NATO, Trump And U.S. Commitment

At a joint press conference at the White House on Friday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said that U.S. President Donald Trump is 100 percent behind the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

But President Trump has called NATO "obsolete," and he’s criticized other countries in NATO for not "paying what they're supposed to be paying." NATO allies, especially in the Baltics, are now nervous about how committed the U.S. is to the organization in the face of an increasingly aggressive Russian neighbor.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears more from Linas Linkevicius, foreign minister of Lithuania, a NATO member state.