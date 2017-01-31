closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Cleveland Refugee Agency Assesses Trump's Immigration Ban

January 31, 2017
Share

A family of Syrian refugees was scheduled to arrive in Cleveland on Tuesday. But those plans and others like them have been canceled because of President Trump's executive action on Friday, temporarily suspending entry into the U.S. for people from a number of Muslim majority countries. It also bars all Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Danielle Drake, community relations manager for US Together, a refugee resettlement agency in Cleveland that was planning to resettle the Syrian family scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.