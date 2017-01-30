One Syrian Family's Weekend Ordeal

This past weekend was expected to be an important one for the Assali family in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

They had been working for 14 years to bring back six members of their Orthodox Christian family in Syria, and recently their visas and green-card paperwork was finalized. But President Trump’s stroke a pen changed all of that.

Because of Trump’s executive order, the six were denied entry at the Philadelphia airport, and put on a plane back to the Middle East. But as Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) of Here & Now contributor WHYY reports, the governor of Pennsylvania, a group of civil rights attorneys and other supporters have banded together to try to bring the Assalis back to the U.S.