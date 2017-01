This week was meant to be a reunion for the Al Halabi family. They’re Syrian refugees who live just south of Seattle.

Two older children, who are still in Turkey, had U.S. visas and were set to fly to Seattle this week. One of them is almost seven months pregnant.

But as Liz Jones (@KUOWLiz) of Here & Now contributor KUOW reports, the president’s immigration ban means they’ll remain separated, indefinitely.