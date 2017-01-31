closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Silicon Valley Tech Firms To Meet On Immigration Order

January 31, 2017
Share
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google Inc., speaks during an event to introduce Google Pixel phone and other Google products in October 2016 in San Francisco. (Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)closemore
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google Inc., speaks during an event to introduce Google Pixel phone and other Google products in October 2016 in San Francisco. (Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

A group of technology firms plan to meet Tuesday to discuss how to respond to President Trump's immigration order, which temporarily halts entry for all refugees, as well as citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.

According to Reuters, the meeting was called by software developer GitHub and it will include a conversation about filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging the order. Also a concern for many in Silicon Valley is a draft executive order reported by Bloomberg that would place restrictions on use of the H-1B visa, which is seen as crucial for technology firms.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Edmund Lee (@edmundlee), managing editor of Recode, about immigration and Silicon Valley.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.