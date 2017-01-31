Silicon Valley Tech Firms To Meet On Immigration Order

A group of technology firms plan to meet Tuesday to discuss how to respond to President Trump's immigration order, which temporarily halts entry for all refugees, as well as citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.

According to Reuters, the meeting was called by software developer GitHub and it will include a conversation about filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging the order. Also a concern for many in Silicon Valley is a draft executive order reported by Bloomberg that would place restrictions on use of the H-1B visa, which is seen as crucial for technology firms.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Edmund Lee (@edmundlee), managing editor of Recode, about immigration and Silicon Valley.