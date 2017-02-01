closeDonate

DJ Sessions: New Chinese Music

February 01, 2017
Hurizha of the Mongolian rock group Hanggai. (mikecogh/Flickr)closemore
Hurizha of the Mongolian rock group Hanggai. (mikecogh/Flickr)

On a week where there are many Chinese New Year celebrations around the world, we do a Chinese music edition of our DJ Sessions. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mei Han, director of the Center for Chinese Music and Culture at Middle Tennessee State University.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Hanggai, "Five Heroes"

Jasmine Ensemble, "Nurturing Rain"

Li Yundi, "Pihuang"

Mein Show-Zen, "Tan Tan, Chang Chang"

