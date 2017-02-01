DJ Sessions: New Chinese Music

Support the news
On a week where there are many Chinese New Year celebrations around the world, we do a Chinese music edition of our DJ Sessions. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mei Han, director of the Center for Chinese Music and Culture at Middle Tennessee State University.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Hanggai, "Five Heroes"
Jasmine Ensemble, "Nurturing Rain"
Li Yundi, "Pihuang"
Mein Show-Zen, "Tan Tan, Chang Chang"
