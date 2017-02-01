closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Trump Nominates Conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch To The Supreme Court

February 01, 2017
Share
Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks, after President Donald Trump nominated him for the Supreme Court, at the White House on Jan. 31, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks, after President Donald Trump nominated him for the Supreme Court, at the White House on Jan. 31, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

In a prime-time evening ceremony at the White House Tuesday night, President Donald Trump announced that he's nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch, of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to the Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Gorsuch will succeed the late Antonin Scalia, who died last year.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) about Gorsuch's style and judicial record, and the brewing political battle over his confirmation.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.