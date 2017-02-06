On College Campuses, Homelessness Is A 'Hidden' Problem

Support the news
Educators estimate about 57,000 college students are homeless across the country. The problem appears to be getting worse as the cost of tuition and student debt grows.
Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd visits one college campus that’s trying to address the issue.
This story aired on February 6, 2017.
Peter O’Dowd Assistant Managing Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.
