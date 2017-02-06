closeDonate

On College Campuses, Homelessness Is A 'Hidden' Problem

February 06, 2017
By Peter O’Dowd
Lorenz Marcellus, left, Ana Lobo and Zachary Wright have all been homeless at some point in their lives. But they are now part of a group of scholars at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, who are succeeding in college. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
Lorenz Marcellus, left, Ana Lobo and Zachary Wright have all been homeless at some point in their lives. But they are now part of a group of scholars at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, who are succeeding in college. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)

Educators estimate about 57,000 college students are homeless across the country. The problem appears to be getting worse as the cost of tuition and student debt grows.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd visits one college campus that’s trying to address the issue.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

Peter O’Dowd Assistant Managing Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.

