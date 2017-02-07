closeDonate

How Trump's Border Wall Could Affect Endangered Species

February 07, 2017
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a Mexican gray wolf leaves cover at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge, Socorro County, N.M. (Jim Clark/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)closemore
President Trump has been promising to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent illegal immigration into the United States. But biologists say it could harm animals like the Mexican gray wolf, mountain lions and jaguars that roam freely across the border.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Vicki Croke (@TheWildLifeWBUR), host of WBUR's The Wild Life Blog, about the proposed wall's impact on animal habitats.

This story aired on February 7, 2017.

