America's Longest War: Still No End In Sight

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson, told Congress recently the war there is in a "stalemate," and more troops are needed to break it.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Michael Kugelman (@michaelkugelman), deputy director and senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, about the strategy going forward in Afghanistan after more than 15 years of fighting.
This story aired on February 13, 2017.
