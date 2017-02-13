closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

America's Longest War: Still No End In Sight

February 13, 2017
Share
U.S. army personnel keep watch at coalition force Forward Operating Base (FOB) Connelly in the Khogyani district in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, in August 2015. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
U.S. army personnel keep watch at coalition force Forward Operating Base (FOB) Connelly in the Khogyani district in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, in August 2015. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson, told Congress recently the war there is in a "stalemate," and more troops are needed to break it.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Michael Kugelman (@michaelkugelman), deputy director and senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, about the strategy going forward in Afghanistan after more than 15 years of fighting.

This story aired on February 13, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.