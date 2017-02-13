closeDonate

NAFTA Looms Over Trump's First Meeting With Canadian Prime Minister

February 13, 2017
Trucks move along Interstate 35, in Laredo, Texas, in November 2016. President Trump's campaign promise to abandon the North American Free Trade Agreement helped win over Rust Belt voters who felt left behind by globalization. But the idea is unnerving to many people in cities on the U.S.-Mexico border. (Eric Gay/AP)
Trucks move along Interstate 35, in Laredo, Texas, in November 2016. President Trump’s campaign promise to abandon the North American Free Trade Agreement helped win over Rust Belt voters who felt left behind by globalization. But the idea is unnerving to many people in cities on the U.S.-Mexico border. (Eric Gay/AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington Monday for his first face-to-face meeting with President Trump. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, a potentially thorny issue given Trump's call for a "major border tax" on companies that move jobs outside the United States and his criticism of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Jen Skerritt (@jenskerritt), a Bloomberg reporter based in Winnipeg, about NAFTA's economic impact in Canada and how Trump's promise to renegotiate the deal could affect major industries on both sides of the border.

This story aired on February 13, 2017.

