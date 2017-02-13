NAFTA Looms Over Trump's First Meeting With Canadian Prime Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington Monday for his first face-to-face meeting with President Trump. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, a potentially thorny issue given Trump's call for a "major border tax" on companies that move jobs outside the United States and his criticism of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Jen Skerritt (@jenskerritt), a Bloomberg reporter based in Winnipeg, about NAFTA's economic impact in Canada and how Trump's promise to renegotiate the deal could affect major industries on both sides of the border.