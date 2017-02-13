Trump Meets With Justin Trudeau Following Weekend With Shinzo Abe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting President Trump in Washington on Monday, with the economic links between the two countries being a primary focus. The two leaders will also participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about the United States' relationship with Canada, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to the U.S. over the weekend, which was interrupted by news of a ballistic missile test by North Korea.