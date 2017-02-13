closeDonate

Trump Meets With Justin Trudeau Following Weekend With Shinzo Abe

February 13, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smiles at the end of a press conference in Ottawa on Oct. 20, 2015 after winning the general elections. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting President Trump in Washington on Monday, with the economic links between the two countries being a primary focus. The two leaders will also participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about the United States' relationship with Canada, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to the U.S. over the weekend, which was interrupted by news of a ballistic missile test by North Korea.

This story aired on February 13, 2017.

