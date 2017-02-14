What Michael Flynn's Resignation Means For National Security

Support the news
The White House has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as acting national security adviser in the wake of Michael Flynn's resignation Monday night. Flynn resigned amid pressure over his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., and what he had told the White House about those conversations.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) about the national security implications of Flynn's resignation.
This story aired on February 14, 2017.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.