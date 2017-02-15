closeDonate

Cleveland Program Lets Theatergoers In On Playwriting Process

February 15, 2017
By David C. Barnett, WCPN Ideastream
When the curtain rises on a new play, audiences see a story brought to life by actors, lighting and sometimes music. What they don't generally see are the hours that the playwright spent crafting the script so that it feels real.

In Cleveland, there's a program called Entry Point that lets theatergoers get a peek behind the curtain to see a series of plays-in-progress. It’s part of a national movement designed to bring new voices to the stage. David C. Barnett (@DCBstream) from Here & Now contributor WCPN Ideastream reports.

