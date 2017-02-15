closeDonate

How Propaganda Works In The Age Of Fake News

February 15, 2017
In response to news of contacts between his campaign staff and Russian intelligence officers, President Trump tweeted that the news was a "conspiracy" and "fake news." It’s because of tweets like these that Yale University professor Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) says he believes we may be entering a new era of dangerous political propaganda.

Stanley is author of the book "How Propaganda Works," and joins Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss.

This story aired on February 15, 2017.

