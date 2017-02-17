closeDonate

Abortion Bill Advances In Oklahoma

February 17, 2017
This week, a bill advanced in the Oklahoma state legislature that would require pregnant women who are seeking an abortion to get consent from the sexual partner who impregnated them.

State Rep. Justin Humphrey wrote the bill, and in an interview published in The Intercept said that fathers should have a say in abortions, not just pregnant women, and referred to women as "hosts" for fetuses.

Dale Denwalt (@denwalt), capitol bureau chief for The Oklahoman, talks with Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti.

This story aired on February 17, 2017.

