Southern California Bracing For Worst Storm In Years

February 17, 2017
A vehicle is driven along a flooded street in Monterey Park, Calif., on Jan. 23, 2017 following another night of rain. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
After an already wet winter, rain is falling in Southern California on Friday as residents expect the worst storm since at least 2010 to hit.

It could be a big moment in the fight against the drought in the region, after five years of sub-normal rainfall. It could also mean a strain on dams, and disasters on the roads.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Rick Dickert (@RICKatFOX), certified broadcast meteorologist at KTTV in Los Angeles, about the potential impacts.

This story aired on February 17, 2017.

