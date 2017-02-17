Southern California Bracing For Worst Storm In Years

After an already wet winter, rain is falling in Southern California on Friday as residents expect the worst storm since at least 2010 to hit.

It could be a big moment in the fight against the drought in the region, after five years of sub-normal rainfall. It could also mean a strain on dams, and disasters on the roads.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Rick Dickert (@RICKatFOX), certified broadcast meteorologist at KTTV in Los Angeles, about the potential impacts.