Russian Media Shifts Approach To Trump

February 17, 2017
In January, President Vladimir Putin was the second most mentioned person in Russian media. President Trump was number one. During the U.S. election, Trump received largely glowing coverage from Russian TV and newspapers. But it looks like that may be changing.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford), BBC correspondent in Moscow, about the shift.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

This story aired on February 17, 2017.

