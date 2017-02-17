Russian Media Shifts Approach To Trump

In January, President Vladimir Putin was the second most mentioned person in Russian media. President Trump was number one. During the U.S. election, Trump received largely glowing coverage from Russian TV and newspapers. But it looks like that may be changing.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford), BBC correspondent in Moscow, about the shift.

