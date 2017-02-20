closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Defense Secretary Mattis Contradicts Trump On Iraqi Oil

February 20, 2017
Share
U.S. Secretary of Defense, James Mattis (center), arrives in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, on Feb. 20, 2017. (Thomas Watkins/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
U.S. Secretary of Defense, James Mattis (center), arrives in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, on Feb. 20, 2017. (Thomas Watkins/AFP/Getty Images)

Secretary of Defense James Mattis is in Baghdad, Iraq on Monday on an unannounced visit as the fight against ISIS continues there. In an attempt to ease relations between the U.S. and Iraq, Mattis also commented on the oil in Iraq in an apparent contradiction to President Trump’s previous comments, saying, “We’re not in Iraq to seize anybody’s oil.”

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about Mattis's thinking, the current relationship between Iraq and the U.S. and how oil prices could change in the coming months.

This story aired on February 20, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.