Trump: 'Maybe We'll Have Another Chance' At Iraqi Oil

January 24, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks at the CIA headquarters on Jan. 21, 2017 in Langley, Va. (Olivier Doulier - Pool/Getty Images)closemore
On Saturday President Donald Trump gave a televised speech at the Central Intelligence Agency, in which he said he'd have conducted the 2003 invasion of Iraq differently. "... If we kept the oil you probably wouldn't have ISIS because that's where they made their money in the first place. So we should have kept the oil, but OK. Maybe we'll have another chance," Trump said.

Those comments, and others like them during Trump's campaign for president, have sparked fear and anger in Iraq. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Borzou Daragahi (@borzou), Middle East correspondent for BuzzFeed News, about how Iraqis are reacting to Trump.

