closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

As Rain Dissipates, California Residents Still Coping With Floods, Mudslides, Levee Breaches

February 21, 2017
Share
This Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, aerial photo, shows major flooding in Maxwell, Colusa County, Calif. (Hector Iniguez via AP)closemore
This Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, aerial photo, shows major flooding in Maxwell, Colusa County, Calif. (Hector Iniguez via AP)

The storm systems that have drenched much of California with rain, causing flooding, mudslides, evacuation and stress, are finally dissipating, though scattered showers are forecast throughout the day.

The most recent damage includes a levee break along the San Joaquin River near Manteca, which put 500 people under evacuation order. And the small town of Maxwell in Colusa County flooded in the early morning hours on Saturday, forcing residents to flee to higher ground.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) gets an update from Don Bransford (@ddrrbb100), a rice farmer in Colusa, 10 miles east of Maxwell.

This story aired on February 21, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.