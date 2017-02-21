As Rain Dissipates, California Residents Still Coping With Floods, Mudslides, Levee Breaches

The storm systems that have drenched much of California with rain, causing flooding, mudslides, evacuation and stress, are finally dissipating, though scattered showers are forecast throughout the day.

The most recent damage includes a levee break along the San Joaquin River near Manteca, which put 500 people under evacuation order. And the small town of Maxwell in Colusa County flooded in the early morning hours on Saturday, forcing residents to flee to higher ground.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) gets an update from Don Bransford (@ddrrbb100), a rice farmer in Colusa, 10 miles east of Maxwell.