Music From The Show

February 21, 2017
Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Michna, "Emerald Plateaus"
Lexar, "Till Dawn"
Sun Glitters, "Every Day Starts A New"
Bexar Bexar, "Kit"
Clark, "Tooth Moves"
Tape, "Beams"
Jon Hopkins, "Lost in Thought"
Roosevelt, "Fever"
Glactic, "Kid Kenner"
Crystal Castles, "Celestica"
Lupe, "Hip Hop Saves My Life"
Lifetones, "Decide"
Jack Ladder, "Her Hands"
DIIV, "Doused"
Isan, "Ship
Fugazi, "The Argument"
Com Truise, "Open"
Nominees For Best Original Song
"Lets Never Come Back Here," Submerse

