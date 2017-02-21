closeDonate

One Scholar On Why The U.S.-China Relationship Is 'Too Important To Fail'

February 21, 2017Updated 02/21/2017 12:25 PM
A man reads a newspaper with the headline of "U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers a mighty shock to America" at a news stand in Beijing on Nov. 10, 2016. (Andy Wong/AP)
A man reads a newspaper with the headline of "U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers a mighty shock to America" at a news stand in Beijing on Nov. 10, 2016. (Andy Wong/AP)

The U.S. and China have a complex, longstanding relationship on issues like trade, territory and security. But President Trump has raised uncertainty about the future of that relationship with trade war threats and his call to the president of Taiwan.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with John Pomfret (@jepomfret), senior scholar at the Fulbright Program and editor of the Outlook section of the Washington Post, about the U.S.-China relationship under Trump. Pomfret is also author of the book "The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom: America and China, 1776 to the Present."

This story aired on February 21, 2017.

