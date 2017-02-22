Lawmakers Leave Washington, Head Home To Angry Town Hall Crowds

Members of Congress may be in recess this week, but they’ve still been at the heart of the political story, as lawmakers have faced push back from their constituents at town halls across the country.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the consequences of these protests, as well as a new directive the Trump administration is expected to announce on the use of school bathrooms by transgender students.