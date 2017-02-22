closeDonate

Lawmakers Leave Washington, Head Home To Angry Town Hall Crowds

February 22, 2017
A constituent of congressman Dave Brat, R-Va., responds to the congressman during a town hall meeting in Blackstone, Va., Feb. 21, 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)
A constituent of congressman Dave Brat, R-Va., responds to the congressman during a town hall meeting in Blackstone, Va., Feb. 21, 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)

Members of Congress may be in recess this week, but they’ve still been at the heart of the political story, as lawmakers have faced push back from their constituents at town halls across the country.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the consequences of these protests, as well as a new directive the Trump administration is expected to announce on the use of school bathrooms by transgender students.

This story aired on February 22, 2017.

