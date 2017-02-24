closeDonate

Social Media Buzz: From Town Halls To The Oscars

February 24, 2017
Republican lawmakers, and some Democrats, across the country have been met by angry crowds at town hall meetings, demanding answers on issues from the Affordable Care Act to President Trump's failure to release his tax returns.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English about how the meetings have gone over on social media, how ICE raids are being discussed online and what Google trends can tell us about who may win at the Oscars.

This story aired on February 24, 2017.

