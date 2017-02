The United States Army has awarded $580 million contract to gun manufacturer Sig Sauer to produce a new pistol. It's a major deal for company that is based in Newington, New Hampshire.

As Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports, some residents of the little town are feeling proud.

