Rex Tillerson Is Keeping A Low Profile As America's Top Diplomat

Support the news
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been on the job for almost a month, and in that time, he's only made three public statements. The State Department has also gone weeks without giving its regular news briefings, with a date now set for them to resume in March.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with NPR's Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) about how the former oil executive is fitting into the Trump administration.
This story aired on February 27, 2017.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.