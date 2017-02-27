closeDonate

Rex Tillerson Is Keeping A Low Profile As America's Top Diplomat

February 27, 2017
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to make a statement after a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister at Sergei Lavrov at the World Conference Center, in Bonn, Germany, on Feb. 16, 2017. (Brendan Smialowski/AP)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been on the job for almost a month, and in that time, he's only made three public statements. The State Department has also gone weeks without giving its regular news briefings, with a date now set for them to resume in March.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with NPR's Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) about how the former oil executive is fitting into the Trump administration.

This story aired on February 27, 2017.

