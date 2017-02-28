closeDonate

February 28, 2017Updated 02/28/2017 11:19 AM
The Willis Tower in Chicago in March 2015. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Willis Tower in Chicago in March 2015. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tourism in Chicago was up last year, thanks in large part to the Chicago Cubs' historic World Series win and a robust conference industry. But tourism officials are concerned the trend may not continue if the city fails to stop the violence that's captured headlines around the world.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Danny Ecker (@DannyEcker), reporter at Crain's Chicago Business covering tourism.

This story aired on February 28, 2017.

