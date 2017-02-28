Support the news
Tourism in Chicago was up last year, thanks in large part to the Chicago Cubs' historic World Series win and a robust conference industry. But tourism officials are concerned the trend may not continue if the city fails to stop the violence that's captured headlines around the world.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Danny Ecker (@DannyEcker), reporter at Crain's Chicago Business covering tourism.
This story aired on February 28, 2017.
