President Trump speaks to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, where he’s expected to touch on his administration’s health care and tax plans. Political observers also expect him to make the case for his upcoming budget, which will ask for a significant increase in defense spending.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) talks with Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) about the speech, and the tone Trump will take to highlight the accomplishments of his new presidency.

This story aired on February 28, 2017.

