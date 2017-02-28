DJ Sessions: Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler

Support the news
Today is Mardi Gras, and Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derrick Freeman (@Mistersmoker) of WWOZ in New Orleans about some of the music revelers will be hearing along parade routes and at parties.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Professor Longhair, "Mardi Gras In New Orleans"
Dr. John, "Mardi Gras Day"
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, "Sew Sew Sew"
Danny Barker, "My Indian Red" (feat. Don Kirpatrick, Haywood Henry and Fred Moore)
This story aired on February 28, 2017.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.