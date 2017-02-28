closeDonate

DJ Sessions: Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler

February 28, 2017
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux performs during The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: A Celebration of Mac & His Music at the Saenger Theatre on May 3, 2014 in New Orleans, La. (Skip Bolen/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions)closemore
Today is Mardi Gras, and Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derrick Freeman (@Mistersmoker) of WWOZ in New Orleans about some of the music revelers will be hearing along parade routes and at parties.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Professor Longhair, "Mardi Gras In New Orleans"

Dr. John, "Mardi Gras Day"

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, "Sew Sew Sew"

Danny Barker, "My Indian Red" (feat. Don Kirpatrick, Haywood Henry and Fred Moore)

This story aired on February 28, 2017.

