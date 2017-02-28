More International Students Uneasy About Studying In The U.S.

Relatives of two Indian engineers shot in a Kansas bar are urging fellow Indians to stop sending their children to study in the United States. A German father made a similar plea in 2015 when his teenage son was shot to death in Montana.

More than a million international students go to college in the United States, according to government data, but recruiters say they expect numbers to drop as an increasing number of international students tell them that violent incidents and a racially charged climate make them feel unsafe.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Esther Brimmer (@EstherAtNAFSA), executive director of the Association of International Educators.