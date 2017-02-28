closeDonate

More International Students Uneasy About Studying In The U.S.

February 28, 2017
Students sit in a lecture hall at the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson, Miss. in January 2013. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)closemore
Students sit in a lecture hall at the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson, Miss. in January 2013. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Relatives of two Indian engineers shot in a Kansas bar are urging fellow Indians to stop sending their children to study in the United States. A German father made a similar plea in 2015 when his teenage son was shot to death in Montana.

More than a million international students go to college in the United States, according to government data, but recruiters say they expect numbers to drop as an increasing number of international students tell them that violent incidents and a racially charged climate make them feel unsafe.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Esther Brimmer (@EstherAtNAFSA), executive director of the Association of International Educators.

This story aired on February 28, 2017.

