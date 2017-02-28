Can A Boost In Defense Spending Help Defeat ISIS?

Support the news
President Trump wants to boost military spending by $54 billion, and he also has a new plan to defeat the Islamic State on his desk. That plan could involve more U.S. troops on the ground in Syria.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson asks military analyst Andrew Bacevich to assess both. Bacevich is a professor emeritus of international relations at Boston University's Pardee School of Global Studies.
This story aired on February 28, 2017.
Support the news
More Here & Now or Explore Audio.