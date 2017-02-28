closeDonate

Can A Boost In Defense Spending Help Defeat ISIS?

February 28, 2017
U.S. soldiers at the Qayyarah military base during the ongoing operation to recapture Mosul, the last major Iraqi city under the control of the Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, on Oct. 20, 2016. (Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
U.S. soldiers at the Qayyarah military base during the ongoing operation to recapture Mosul, the last major Iraqi city under the control of the Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, on Oct. 20, 2016. (Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump wants to boost military spending by $54 billion, and he also has a new plan to defeat the Islamic State on his desk. That plan could involve more U.S. troops on the ground in Syria.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson asks military analyst Andrew Bacevich to assess both. Bacevich is a professor emeritus of international relations at Boston University's Pardee School of Global Studies.

This story aired on February 28, 2017.

