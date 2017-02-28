closeDonate

How History Judges Past Presidents' Debut Before Congress

February 28, 2017
The U.S. House of Representatives chamber is seen Dec. 8, 2008 in Washington. (Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)closemore
President Trump gives his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. His speech will focus on the "renewal of the American spirit," according to the White House.

Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) for a preview of the speech and a look at how past presidents have used the opportunity to set the tone and legislative agendas of their first term in office.

This story aired on February 28, 2017.

