closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Safety In Numbers — Why Thousands Of Birds Move As One

March 01, 2017
By Paige Pfleger, WHYY
Share
Starlings put on a display as they gather in murmurations in November 2016 in Gretna, Scotland. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)closemore
Starlings put on a display as they gather in murmurations in November 2016 in Gretna, Scotland. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

Flocks of birds or schools of fish often group together in massive numbers, and move as though they are a single organism with one brain.

The behavior is called a murmuration, and scientists are trying to figure out how — and why — the animals do it.

Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) of Here & Now contributor WHYY went to a landfill in Atlantic County, New Jersey, to observe the phenomenon firsthand.

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.