Transgender Texas Boy Wins Championship In Girls' Wrestling

This weekend, Mack Beggs became the first transgender person to win a Class 6A girls' state championship in Texas high school wrestling. The junior at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, began transitioning from female to male two years ago. He began taking testosterone, which some coaches and parents say gives Beggs an unfair advantage.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Beggs about his win and what it's like to be a teenaged transgender athlete in Texas.