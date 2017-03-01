closeDonate

Uber CEO Apologizes For Lashing Out At Driver

March 01, 2017
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is apologizing today, saying he needs to "grow up" after Bloomberg News published a video showing Kalanick lashing out at one of his drivers in an argument about Uber fares.

This comes at a tough time for Uber, which has struggled to contain a series of recent controversies. Last week Uber was sued in federal court over its self-driving car technology, and the company has also been facing criticism over how it handled sexual harassment allegations.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN's Maggie Lake (@maggielake) about what the controversies and the video mean for Uber.

This story aired on March 1, 2017.

