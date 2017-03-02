More Republicans Say AG Sessions Should Recuse Himself

Support the news
A growing number of Republicans want Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the election and ties to the Trump campaign.
NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what lawmakers are saying, and what Sessions's talks mean for investigations into Russian election interference.
With reporting from The Associated Press
This story aired on March 2, 2017.
