Social Media Buzz: Vice President Pence Used Private Email As Indiana Governor

Vice President Mike Pence is being criticized for his use of a private email during his time as Indiana's governor.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Pence used an AOL account to communicate with top advisers and discuss global terror attacks.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera, about the emails and other stories making waves on social media this week.