closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Social Media Buzz: Vice President Pence Used Private Email As Indiana Governor

March 03, 2017
Share

Vice President Mike Pence is being criticized for his use of a private email during his time as Indiana's governor.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Pence used an AOL account to communicate with top advisers and discuss global terror attacks.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera, about the emails and other stories making waves on social media this week.

This story aired on March 3, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.