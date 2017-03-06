closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

U.S. Steps Up Military Campaign In Yemen

March 06, 2017
Share

Yemeni officials say al-Qaida militants killed at least 11 soldiers in their most recent attacks on government forces.

The U.S. has stepped up its air-strike campaign in Yemen in recent days as part of a sustained attack on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula. An American ground raid there in late January targeted AQAP and resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL, along with militants and civilians.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with terrorism analyst Seth Jones (@SethGJones), director of RAND's International Security and Defense Policy Center, about what's going on in Yemen.

This story aired on March 6, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.