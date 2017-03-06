U.S. Steps Up Military Campaign In Yemen

Yemeni officials say al-Qaida militants killed at least 11 soldiers in their most recent attacks on government forces.

The U.S. has stepped up its air-strike campaign in Yemen in recent days as part of a sustained attack on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula. An American ground raid there in late January targeted AQAP and resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL, along with militants and civilians.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with terrorism analyst Seth Jones (@SethGJones), director of RAND's International Security and Defense Policy Center, about what's going on in Yemen.