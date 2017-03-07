3 Easy Pasta Recipes For Your Next Weeknight Dinner

Support the news
Pasta is often a quick go-to for a weeknight meal, but sometimes it’s hard to come up with new ways to serve it. Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst has dreamed up three new recipes that use five (or so) ingredients, and shares them with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.
Five-ingredient pasta sauces do not include oil (or butter), salt and pepper or olive oil. Grated Parmesan cheese to serve with the pasta is also optional.
One additional useful ingredient you can add is a few tablespoons of the cooking water from the pasta, after the pasta has cooked for a while and released its starch — it will add moisture as well as a little thickening to the sauce, and helps the sauce better adhere to the pasta.
This may sound like an odd combination, but it’s a delicious combination of textures and flavors. Serve with 1/2 pound linguine, farfalle, penne or any shape you like.
Ingredients
Instructions
This is a bold twist on a basic marinara or red sauce, with the addition of anchovies, basil and capers. You can add a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes to make it spicy, but that would be six ingredients.
Ingredients
Instructions
I like to use spicy Italian sausage for this sauce, but you could use sweet or your favorite variety. You can use broccoli rabe or broccolini (a hybrid of broccoli and kale). Serve on top of 3/4 pound cooked pasta — any shape you like.
Ingredients
Instructions
Kathy Gunst Here & Now Resident Chef
Resident chef Kathy Gunst is a 2015 James Beard Award-winning journalist and the author of 15 cookbooks.
