A Look Inside The Republican Health Care Plan

March 07, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) during a luncheon at the Congress of Tomorrow Republican Member Retreat January 26, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) during a luncheon at the Congress of Tomorrow Republican Member Retreat January 26, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Kaiser Health News correspondent Julie Rovner (@jrovner) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to explain how the American Health Care Act, if passed by Congress, would differ from the Affordable Care Act.

Under the AHCA, people would receive income-based tax credits instead of subsidies to help pay for health insurance, and those who let their health insurance lapse would be hit with higher insurance rates when they re-enroll. The Republican plan also phases out the expansion of Medicaid that occurred under the ACA.

This story aired on March 7, 2017.

