closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

One Author Argues 'Sociopathic' Baby Boomers Have Hurt America

March 08, 2017
Share
"A Generation of Sociopaths," by Bruce Cannon Gibney. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)closemore
"A Generation of Sociopaths," by Bruce Cannon Gibney. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Bruce Cannon Gibney writes that for decades the United States has been run by people who are deceitful, selfish, imprudent, remorseless and hostile — the baby boomers, a generation born between 1940 and 1964.

In his new book, "A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America," Gibney says people born in the baby-boom generation have sociopathic tendencies, and have undermined the prosperous, progressive America they were raised in. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Gibney about the book.

Book Excerpt: 'A Generation Of Sociopaths'

By Bruce Cannon Gibney

Excerpted from A GENERATION OF SOCIOPATHS by Bruce Cannon Gibney. Copyright © 2017 by Bruce Cannon Gibney. Excerpted by permission of Hachette Books.

This story aired on March 8, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.