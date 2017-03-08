One Author Argues 'Sociopathic' Baby Boomers Have Hurt America

Bruce Cannon Gibney writes that for decades the United States has been run by people who are deceitful, selfish, imprudent, remorseless and hostile — the baby boomers, a generation born between 1940 and 1964.

In his new book, "A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America," Gibney says people born in the baby-boom generation have sociopathic tendencies, and have undermined the prosperous, progressive America they were raised in. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Gibney about the book.

Book Excerpt: 'A Generation Of Sociopaths'

By Bruce Cannon Gibney

Excerpted from A GENERATION OF SOCIOPATHS by Bruce Cannon Gibney. Copyright © 2017 by Bruce Cannon Gibney. Excerpted by permission of Hachette Books.