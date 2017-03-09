The Latest On The Health Care Debate And Wiretapping Questions

The American Health Care Act is moving through Congress at breakneck speed, with two committees staying in session all night to debate it. Republican leaders say the bill will save the country's health care system from collapse, but they face resistance from medical groups — and from within their own party.

The White House also continues to push for investigation of the president's unsubstantiated claims of wiretapping. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving).