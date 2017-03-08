Obamacare Architect Blasts Republican Plan To Replace It

House Republicans on Wednesday are dealing with dissent from members of their own party and united opposition from Democrats over the American Health Care Act, their replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with one of the architects of ACA, Kathleen Sebelius. She was secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2009 to 2014 and is currently CEO of Sebelius Resources LLC.