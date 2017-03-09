closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

Latino Real Estate Titan Clashes With His Friend: President Trump

March 09, 2017
Share
Jorge M. Pérez, founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, attends the Pérez Art Museum Miami ribbon cutting ceremony in December 2013 in Miami. (Omar Vega/Invision/AP)closemore
Jorge M. Pérez, founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, attends the Pérez Art Museum Miami ribbon cutting ceremony in December 2013 in Miami. (Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

Jorge Pérez is known as the "Condo King of Miami," and sometimes he’s called the "Donald Trump of the Tropics." He’s been a business partner and friend of Trump’s for decades. But the two don’t see eye-to-eye on politics and their relationship has been strained recently.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Pérez about his work supporting the arts, his development projects and his thoughts on the Trump administration so far.

This story aired on March 9, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.